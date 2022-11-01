FY2022 EPS Estimates for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Boosted by Analyst

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $46.00 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $45.46. The consensus estimate for Group 1 Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $44.84 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s FY2023 earnings at $43.73 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $160.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $375.00 to $358.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.
Group 1 Automotive Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,299,000 after purchasing an additional 251,565 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 296,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,330,000 after buying an additional 89,602 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 741.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,629,000 after buying an additional 75,915 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,452,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 21.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 287,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,253,000 after buying an additional 50,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Group 1 Automotive
In other Group 1 Automotive news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.74, for a total transaction of $5,212,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,142.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.70%.
Group 1 Automotive Company Profile
Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.
