FY2022 EPS Estimates for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Boosted by Analyst

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $46.00 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $45.46. The consensus estimate for Group 1 Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $44.84 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s FY2023 earnings at $43.73 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $160.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $375.00 to $358.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $173.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.78. Group 1 Automotive has a one year low of $136.16 and a one year high of $212.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,299,000 after purchasing an additional 251,565 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 296,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,330,000 after buying an additional 89,602 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 741.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,629,000 after buying an additional 75,915 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,452,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 21.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 287,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,253,000 after buying an additional 50,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.74, for a total transaction of $5,212,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,142.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.70%.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

