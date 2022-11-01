Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Corning in a research note issued on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $2.07 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.25. The consensus estimate for Corning’s current full-year earnings is $2.07 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corning’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.27.

NYSE GLW opened at $32.17 on Monday. Corning has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $43.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 50.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 589.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

