Enphase Energy, Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.07 Per Share (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enphase Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $3.07 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.70. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enphase Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.06 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ENPH. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $217.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Guggenheim downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.04.

Shares of ENPH opened at $307.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $282.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.90. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $324.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 147.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.47.

In related news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.96, for a total value of $494,223.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,390,371.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $24,934,991.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,518,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,687 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.96, for a total transaction of $494,223.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,390,371.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,428 shares of company stock worth $44,529,298. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at about $265,000. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 540.4% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 10,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

