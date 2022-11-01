Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.65 Per Share

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Graco in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 27th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.65 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.70. The consensus estimate for Graco’s current full-year earnings is $2.58 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Graco’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GGG. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Graco to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird cut Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Graco from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.75.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $69.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.78. Graco has a 12-month low of $56.48 and a 12-month high of $81.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,264,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $994,543,000 after acquiring an additional 156,441 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 2.0% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,106,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $600,455,000 after acquiring an additional 202,136 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,402,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,358,000 after acquiring an additional 399,541 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 11.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,966,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,516,000 after acquiring an additional 598,982 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Graco by 2.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,800,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,261,000 after buying an additional 57,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total value of $3,181,040.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,609,603.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.06%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

