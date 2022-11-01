Edwards Lifesciences Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.43 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 28th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $2.43 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.50. The consensus estimate for Edwards Lifesciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.46 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.75.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $72.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $69.70 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.87.

In related news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $498,708.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,464.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $2,081,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $16,481,153.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $498,708.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,464.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,611 shares of company stock worth $7,993,641 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

