Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for FTI Consulting, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:FCN)

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) – William Blair cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FTI Consulting in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 28th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will earn $6.57 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.73. The consensus estimate for FTI Consulting’s current full-year earnings is $6.59 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for FTI Consulting’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $155.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.07. FTI Consulting has a 1-year low of $132.36 and a 1-year high of $190.43.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 132.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 88.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 556.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000.

In related news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total value of $846,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,291,373.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

