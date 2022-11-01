DA Davidson Weighs in on Five Star Bancorp’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Five Star Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.57 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.60. The consensus estimate for Five Star Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Five Star Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Separately, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

Five Star Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of FSBC stock opened at $29.01 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.74 and a 200-day moving average of $26.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Five Star Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.57 and a 12-month high of $33.98. The company has a market capitalization of $500.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSBC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the first quarter worth $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Five Star Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

