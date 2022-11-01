DA Davidson Weighs in on Five Star Bancorp’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Five Star Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.57 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.60. The consensus estimate for Five Star Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Five Star Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $2.99 EPS.
Separately, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.
Five Star Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %
Institutional Trading of Five Star Bancorp
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSBC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the first quarter worth $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.
Five Star Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.
Five Star Bancorp Company Profile
Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Five Star Bancorp (FSBC)
- Here’s Why Harley-Davidson is Roaring Higher
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.