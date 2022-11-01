William Blair Weighs in on Encompass Health Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Encompass Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 28th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.80 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.84. The consensus estimate for Encompass Health’s current full-year earnings is $2.82 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on EHC. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Encompass Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.89.

Encompass Health Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE EHC opened at $54.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.99. Encompass Health has a twelve month low of $44.33 and a twelve month high of $74.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.01.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Encompass Health news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 20,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $1,088,909.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,477,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Encompass Health

(Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.