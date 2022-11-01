Raymond James Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FirstService in a report released on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.95 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.10. The consensus estimate for FirstService’s current full-year earnings is $3.95 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for FirstService’s FY2023 earnings at $4.68 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FSV. StockNews.com started coverage on FirstService in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on FirstService from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstService presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.67.

FSV opened at $125.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. FirstService has a 1 year low of $112.44 and a 1 year high of $201.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.64 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.2025 dividend. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.52%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in FirstService by 63.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 6,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 1st quarter valued at $1,516,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,315,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,541,000 after buying an additional 66,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 95,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,843,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

