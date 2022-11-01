Forward Air Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $7.52 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Forward Air in a report released on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Moore now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $7.52 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.20. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Forward Air’s current full-year earnings is $7.46 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Forward Air’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.15 EPS.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. Forward Air had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $510.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FWRD. Raymond James cut their target price on Forward Air from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Forward Air in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Forward Air presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.29.

Forward Air stock opened at $105.87 on Monday. Forward Air has a 1 year low of $84.04 and a 1 year high of $125.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 13.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 5,675.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

