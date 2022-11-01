FY2022 EPS Estimates for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Lifted by Analyst

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Graco in a report issued on Wednesday, October 26th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.60 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.57. The consensus estimate for Graco’s current full-year earnings is $2.58 per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Graco from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Graco Stock Up 0.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graco

GGG stock opened at $69.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.78. Graco has a fifty-two week low of $56.48 and a fifty-two week high of $81.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.50 and a 200-day moving average of $63.04.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Graco by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Graco by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

In other Graco news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total value of $3,181,040.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,609,603.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

