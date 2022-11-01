FY2022 EPS Estimates for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Decreased by US Capital Advisors

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Enterprise Products Partners in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 26th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $2.40 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.47. The consensus estimate for Enterprise Products Partners’ current full-year earnings is $2.47 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EPD. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.44.

EPD opened at $25.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.14. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $28.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675,795 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,180,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $391,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543,237 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 46.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,497,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $193,515,000 after buying an additional 2,365,880 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $60,331,000. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 372.0% during the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,306,652 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,000 shares in the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 6,500 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.59%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

