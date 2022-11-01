FY2022 Earnings Forecast for FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Issued By DA Davidson

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FS Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 26th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.90 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.40. The consensus estimate for FS Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.70 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for FS Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of FS Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FS Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

FS Bancorp Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FS Bancorp

Shares of NASDAQ FSBW opened at $28.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.11. FS Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.80 and a 52 week high of $36.75. The stock has a market cap of $223.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSBW. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 59,615 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,697,000. Stilwell Value LLC grew its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 169,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $936,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 234,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,391,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $304,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,070.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Joseph P. Zavaglia sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total transaction of $163,072.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $304,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,548 shares in the company, valued at $625,070.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FS Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.45%.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

