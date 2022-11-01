Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for DexCom, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of DexCom in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Taylor now forecasts that the medical device company will earn $0.82 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.83. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for DexCom’s current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DexCom’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Get DexCom alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DXCM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DexCom from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on DexCom from $97.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on DexCom from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on DexCom from $131.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.71.

DexCom Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $120.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.03. DexCom has a 1 year low of $66.89 and a 1 year high of $164.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.80.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 153.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 448.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 295.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 112,220 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after buying an additional 83,876 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 243.7% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in DexCom by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,641 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $84,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,595,717. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DexCom

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.