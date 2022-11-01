Fiserv, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $6.51 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Fiserv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $6.51 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.46. The consensus estimate for Fiserv’s current full-year earnings is $6.49 per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities lowered Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.04.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $102.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $110.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.41 and a 200-day moving average of $99.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Fiserv by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 666.7% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,855,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

