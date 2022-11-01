Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Unitil from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Unitil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UTL opened at $52.71 on Friday. Unitil has a 12-month low of $40.53 and a 12-month high of $61.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $845.20 million, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.43.

Unitil Dividend Announcement

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. Unitil had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Unitil will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unitil

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTL. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Unitil by 3.6% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 337,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,831,000 after buying an additional 11,730 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unitil during the first quarter worth $455,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Unitil by 52.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 18,688 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new position in Unitil during the first quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Unitil by 3.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

