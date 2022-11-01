Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PKG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a hold rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $124.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $133.89.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $120.21 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $110.56 and a 52-week high of $168.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.14.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 28.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 45.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PKG. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

