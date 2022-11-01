Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Banc of California from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Banc of California to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

BANC stock opened at $16.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Banc of California has a 1 year low of $15.48 and a 1 year high of $22.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BANC. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Banc of California by 4.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banc of California in the first quarter valued at $382,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 1.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,237,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,925,000 after buying an additional 15,676 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 40.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 171,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after buying an additional 49,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Banc of California in the first quarter valued at $394,000. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

