StockNews.com Lowers Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Enservco Stock Performance

NYSE:ENSV opened at $2.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.99 million, a P/E ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average is $1.99. Enservco has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $8.76.

Enservco Company Profile

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling, as well as well site construction services.

