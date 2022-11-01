StockNews.com Lowers Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.
Enservco Stock Performance
NYSE:ENSV opened at $2.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.99 million, a P/E ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average is $1.99. Enservco has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $8.76.
Enservco Company Profile
