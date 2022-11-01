Head-To-Head Review: Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) vs. Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN)

Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Rating) and Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Impala Platinum and Western Copper and Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Impala Platinum N/A N/A N/A Western Copper and Gold N/A -3.88% -3.75%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.9% of Western Copper and Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Impala Platinum $7.79 billion 1.12 $2.11 billion N/A N/A Western Copper and Gold N/A N/A -$2.96 million ($0.03) -44.00

This table compares Impala Platinum and Western Copper and Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Impala Platinum has higher revenue and earnings than Western Copper and Gold.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Impala Platinum and Western Copper and Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Impala Platinum 0 1 2 0 2.67 Western Copper and Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

Western Copper and Gold has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 89.39%. Given Western Copper and Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Western Copper and Gold is more favorable than Impala Platinum.

Risk & Volatility

Impala Platinum has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western Copper and Gold has a beta of 2.13, suggesting that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Impala Platinum beats Western Copper and Gold on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Impala Platinum

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in the mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum group metals (PGMs). The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, nickel, and by-products. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe. The company also owns and operates the Lac des Iles Mine located northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada. Impala Platinum Holdings Limited is based in Sandton, South Africa.

About Western Copper and Gold

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Western Copper Corporation and changed its name to Western Copper and Gold Corporation in October 2011. Western Copper and Gold Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

