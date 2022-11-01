Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS) & Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Financial Comparison

Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Rating) and Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Heart Test Laboratories and Cadre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heart Test Laboratories N/A N/A N/A Cadre -1.59% 7.60% 1.97%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Heart Test Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.6% of Cadre shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.9% of Cadre shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heart Test Laboratories $10,000.00 2,005.63 -$4.83 million N/A N/A Cadre $427.29 million 2.57 $12.66 million ($0.24) -122.37

This table compares Heart Test Laboratories and Cadre’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Cadre has higher revenue and earnings than Heart Test Laboratories.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Heart Test Laboratories and Cadre, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heart Test Laboratories 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cadre 0 1 7 0 2.88

Heart Test Laboratories currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 227.20%. Cadre has a consensus price target of $26.71, indicating a potential downside of 9.04%. Given Heart Test Laboratories’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Heart Test Laboratories is more favorable than Cadre.

Summary

Cadre beats Heart Test Laboratories on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heart Test Laboratories

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc., a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional 12-lead resting ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

About Cadre

Cadre Holdings, Inc. manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products. The company also offers third-party products, such as uniforms, optics, boots, firearms, and ammunition. It serves first responders, such as state and local law enforcement, fire and rescue, explosive ordnance disposal technicians, emergency medical technicians, fishing, and wildlife enforcement and departments of corrections, as well as federal agencies including the U.S. Department of State, U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of Interior, U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Department of Corrections, and various foreign government agencies. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

