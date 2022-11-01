Head to Head Analysis: iStar (NYSE:STAR) and Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN)

iStar (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) and Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.5% of iStar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.0% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of iStar shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares iStar and Summit Hotel Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iStar $308.63 million 2.90 $132.48 million $8.77 1.19 Summit Hotel Properties $361.93 million 2.55 -$65.57 million ($0.30) -28.80

Dividends

iStar has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Summit Hotel Properties. Summit Hotel Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than iStar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

iStar pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Summit Hotel Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. iStar pays out 5.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Summit Hotel Properties pays out -53.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. iStar has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. iStar is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for iStar and Summit Hotel Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iStar 0 0 1 0 3.00 Summit Hotel Properties 0 1 2 0 2.67

iStar presently has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 100.38%. Summit Hotel Properties has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.31%. Given iStar’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe iStar is more favorable than Summit Hotel Properties.

Profitability

This table compares iStar and Summit Hotel Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iStar 191.50% -1.55% -0.50% Summit Hotel Properties -2.21% -0.94% -0.45%

Volatility & Risk

iStar has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit Hotel Properties has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

iStar beats Summit Hotel Properties on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iStar

iStar Inc. (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform. Recognized as a consistent innovator in the real estate markets, iStar specializes in identifying and scaling newly discovered opportunities and has completed more than $40 billion of transactions over the past two decades.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

