Comparing Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) and Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG)

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT – Get Rating) and Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Qutoutiao and Sangoma Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qutoutiao N/A N/A N/A Sangoma Technologies -49.38% -5.40% -3.49%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.8% of Qutoutiao shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.8% of Sangoma Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.1% of Qutoutiao shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qutoutiao $676.18 million 0.02 -$194.52 million ($9.42) -0.05 Sangoma Technologies $224.35 million 0.57 -$110.78 million ($3.35) -1.70

This table compares Qutoutiao and Sangoma Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Sangoma Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Qutoutiao. Sangoma Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qutoutiao, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Qutoutiao and Sangoma Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qutoutiao 0 0 0 0 N/A Sangoma Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Sangoma Technologies has a consensus target price of $16.90, indicating a potential upside of 196.49%. Given Sangoma Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sangoma Technologies is more favorable than Qutoutiao.

About Qutoutiao



Qutoutiao Inc. operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and videos from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users, as well as provides online data processing and transaction processing services. It also offers Midu Novels, a mobile literature application that offers users free literature supported by advertising, as well as Midu Lite mobile literature application. The company was formerly known as Qtech Ltd. and changed its name to Qutoutiao Inc. in July 2018. Qutoutiao Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Sangoma Technologies



Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions. It also offers SIP Trunking, a telephone service for one or multiple locations; PBXact Cloud, a centralized internet based solution; Asterisk and FreePBX, an open source IP PBX software; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution. In addition, the company provides desk phone, DECT phones, and headset related products. Further, the company offers VoIP gateways, session border controllers, telephony card, and managed service provider services. The company serves small and medium sized businesses, enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, carriers, and service providers. Sangoma Technologies Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

