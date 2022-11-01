Comparing Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) & Frontier Communications (OTCMKTS:FTRCQ)

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Rating) and Frontier Communications (OTCMKTS:FTRCQ – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone and Frontier Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nippon Telegraph and Telephone 0 1 1 0 2.50 Frontier Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

0.1% of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Frontier Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Nippon Telegraph and Telephone and Frontier Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nippon Telegraph and Telephone $108.29 billion 0.91 $10.51 billion $2.88 9.57 Frontier Communications $6.41 billion 0.00 $4.96 billion N/A N/A

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has higher revenue and earnings than Frontier Communications.

Profitability

This table compares Nippon Telegraph and Telephone and Frontier Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nippon Telegraph and Telephone 9.78% 13.55% 5.09% Frontier Communications 7.98% 10.42% 2.89%

Summary

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone beats Frontier Communications on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nippon Telegraph and Telephone

(Get Rating)

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation provides fixed voice-related, mobile voice-related, IP/packet communications, and system integration services in Japan and internationally. The company's Integrated ICT Business segment offers mobile communications services and smart life area services; provision of inter-prefectural communications services, international communications services, and internet-related services; and provision of internet connection and video distribution services, as well as engages in the development, production, operation, and maintenance of information communications systems and software. Its Regional Communications Business segment provides intra-prefectural communications services and related ancillary services. The company's Global Solutions Business segment offers IT services and communications, and internet-related services. This segment primarily provides cloud, data center, and maintenance support, IT system building, data communications system, professional security, ICT, network, managed, mobile connectivity, consulting, system design and development, and other services, as well as teleconference, web conference, and video conference services. Its Other Business segment engages in the acquisition, development, construction, lease, and management of real estate; design, management, and maintenance of buildings, equipment, and electric power facilities; development of smart energy solutions and energy management systems; credit card transaction settlement activities; billing and collection of charges for communications and other activities; design and development of systems; and technology transfer and technical consulting businesses. It also sells telecommunications equipment. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Frontier Communications

(Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper-based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides Ethernet and traditional circuit-based services; software defined wide area network, managed Wi-Fi and cloud IT solutions, voice and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, as well as hardware and network solutions and services to small and medium business, and large enterprises. In addition, it offers data and Internet services; wireless broadband services; satellite TV video services; voice services, including data-based VoIP, UCaaS, and long distance and voice messaging services; and a package of communications services. Further, the company provides a range of access services that allow other carriers to use facilities to originate and terminate their local and long-distance voice traffic. It serves approximately 3.6 million customers and 3.1 million broadband subscribers in 25 states. The company was formerly known as Citizens Communications Company and changed its name to Frontier Communications Corporation in July 2008. Frontier Communications Corporation was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut. On April 14, 2020, Frontier Communications Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

