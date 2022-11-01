Head to Head Survey: Compass (NYSE:COMP) & Decision Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:DECN)

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) and Decision Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:DECN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Compass and Decision Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Compass alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass 0 3 6 0 2.67 Decision Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Compass presently has a consensus target price of $8.59, suggesting a potential upside of 225.28%. Given Compass’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Compass is more favorable than Decision Diagnostics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

67.0% of Compass shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Decision Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Compass has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Decision Diagnostics has a beta of -1.88, indicating that its stock price is 288% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Compass and Decision Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass -8.32% -63.84% -30.54% Decision Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Compass and Decision Diagnostics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass $6.42 billion 0.18 -$494.10 million ($1.37) -1.93 Decision Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Decision Diagnostics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Compass.

Summary

Compass beats Decision Diagnostics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Compass

(Get Rating)

Compass, Inc. provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anywhere as well as designs consumer-grade interfaces, an automated workflows for agent-client interactions. The company was formerly known as Urban Compass, Inc. and changed its name to Compass, Inc. in January 2021.Compass, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Decision Diagnostics

(Get Rating)

Decision Diagnostics Corp. develops smart phone based electronic medical record (EMR) technologies. The company offers prescription and non-prescription diagnostics; home testing products for the chronically ill; fulfillment services to direct to patient diabetes programs; and cell phone centric e-health products and technologies development services. It manufactures and distributes GenUltimate! glucose test strips, a Class II medical device for at-home use for the measurement of glucose; PetSure! glucose test strip for the glucose testing of dogs and cats designed to work with the Zoetis AlphaTrak and AlphaTrak II glucometers, a legacy meter; GenUltimate! 4Pets Glucose system, a proprietary glucose measuring system, including GenUltimate! 4Pets test strip and Avantage meter, for the testing of dogs, cats, and horses; and GenUltimate! Sure and GenUltimate! Precis test strips. In addition, it engages in the acquisition and holding of intellectual property including patents and trademarks and specialty manufacturing equipment. Further, the company also provides [email protected], an inpatient/outpatient management suite; Practice Probe, a data mining utility used to extract information from the physician's practice management system; and ResidenceWare, a residential management system that facilitates the relay of information from commercial and residential real estate management companies to occupying tenants using networking software systems and applications. Its EMR technologies are used by physicians at the point of care. The company was formerly known as InstaCare Corp. and changed its name to Decision Diagnostics Corp. in November 2011. Decision Diagnostics Corp. was founded in 2000 and is based in Westlake Village, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.