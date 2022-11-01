Contrasting Giga-tronics (GIGA) & Its Rivals

Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA – Get Rating) is one of 17 public companies in the “Instruments to measure electricity” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Giga-tronics to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Giga-tronics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Giga-tronics 0 0 0 0 N/A Giga-tronics Competitors 37 343 633 8 2.60

As a group, “Instruments to measure electricity” companies have a potential upside of 19.89%. Given Giga-tronics’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Giga-tronics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Giga-tronics -35.33% -255.96% -37.55% Giga-tronics Competitors -0.01% -12.14% 2.01%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Giga-tronics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

64.4% of shares of all “Instruments to measure electricity” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of Giga-tronics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of shares of all “Instruments to measure electricity” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Giga-tronics has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Giga-tronics’ rivals have a beta of 1.25, meaning that their average stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Giga-tronics and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Giga-tronics $9.03 million -$2.71 million -1.49 Giga-tronics Competitors $595.74 million $87.57 million -1.43

Giga-tronics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Giga-tronics. Giga-tronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Giga-tronics rivals beat Giga-tronics on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Giga-tronics Company Profile

Gresham Worldwide, Inc. designs and develops ultra-reliable bespoke technology for the defense, medical, and telecommunications sectors. Gresham Worldwide, Inc. was formerly known as DPW Technology Group, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona. It has additional offices in Washington, District of Columbia; Shelton, Connecticut; Salisbury and Wareham, United Kingdom; and Karmiel, Israel. Gresham Worldwide, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of BitNile Holdings, Inc.

