Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Receives GBX 978 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 978 ($11.82).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Pearson from GBX 1,080 ($13.05) to GBX 1,060 ($12.81) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 910 ($11.00) price objective on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,140 ($13.77) price objective on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Pearson from GBX 742 ($8.97) to GBX 780 ($9.42) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

Shares of PSON stock opened at GBX 960.40 ($11.60) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 895.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 823.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.17. The stock has a market cap of £6.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,667.78. Pearson has a twelve month low of GBX 571 ($6.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 976.20 ($11.80).

In other news, insider Sally Johnson purchased 2,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 677 ($8.18) per share, with a total value of £17,994.66 ($21,743.19).

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

