Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Receives $115.21 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.21.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush downgraded Biohaven from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Biohaven from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $158.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Biohaven from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.
In other news, Director Gregory Bailey purchased 200,000 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,507,971 shares in the company, valued at $15,833,695.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vlad Coric purchased 41,930 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $623,499.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,594 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,622.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Bailey purchased 200,000 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,507,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,833,695.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,276,167 shares of company stock worth $18,809,508 over the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of BHVN stock opened at $16.57 on Friday. Biohaven has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $16.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.99.
Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($6.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.79) by ($3.42). The business had revenue of $215.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.33 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Biohaven will post -12.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.
