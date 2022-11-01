Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Receives $115.21 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.21.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush downgraded Biohaven from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Biohaven from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $158.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Biohaven from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get Biohaven alerts:

Insider Activity at Biohaven

In other news, Director Gregory Bailey purchased 200,000 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,507,971 shares in the company, valued at $15,833,695.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vlad Coric purchased 41,930 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $623,499.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,594 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,622.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Bailey purchased 200,000 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,507,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,833,695.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,276,167 shares of company stock worth $18,809,508 over the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biohaven

Biohaven Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the third quarter worth $469,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Biohaven by 2,567.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 263,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 253,692 shares during the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Biohaven by 16.2% in the third quarter. Havens Advisors LLC now owns 31,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the third quarter worth $3,023,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Biohaven by 872.9% in the third quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 45,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after acquiring an additional 41,175 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $16.57 on Friday. Biohaven has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $16.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.99.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($6.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.79) by ($3.42). The business had revenue of $215.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.33 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Biohaven will post -12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Biohaven Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.