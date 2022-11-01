Brokerages Set Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) PT at $70.67

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.67.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LOGI shares. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Logitech International from CHF 84 to CHF 68 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Logitech International from CHF 66 to CHF 60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Logitech International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Logitech International by 530.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $49.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.98. Logitech International has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $87.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.52.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $1.0023 dividend. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 2.07%.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

