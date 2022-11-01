The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Receives GBX 1,960.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,960.83 ($23.69).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WEIR. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,980 ($23.92) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

LON:WEIR opened at GBX 1,522.50 ($18.40) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.10, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,476.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,506.61. The company has a market cap of £3.95 billion and a PE ratio of 2,306.82. The Weir Group has a one year low of GBX 1,312 ($15.85) and a one year high of GBX 1,936.50 ($23.40).

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

