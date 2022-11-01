Analysts Set Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) PT at $34.73

Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.73.

BKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ATB Capital decreased their target price on Baker Hughes to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Baker Hughes to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 57,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 19.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 8.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 63,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 12.1% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $27.66 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $39.78. The company has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of -60.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.23.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -156.52%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

