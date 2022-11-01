Analysts Set RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) PT at $12.33

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.33.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho cut shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th.
RPT Realty Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSE RPT opened at $9.30 on Friday. RPT Realty has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $14.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $791.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.54.
RPT Realty Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of RPT Realty
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in RPT Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in RPT Realty in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in RPT Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 812.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.46% of the company’s stock.
RPT Realty Company Profile
RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RPT Realty (RPT)
- Here’s Why Harley-Davidson is Roaring Higher
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.