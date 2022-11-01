Analysts Set RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) PT at $12.33

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho cut shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

RPT Realty Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE RPT opened at $9.30 on Friday. RPT Realty has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $14.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $791.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.54.

RPT Realty Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of RPT Realty

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 200.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in RPT Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in RPT Realty in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in RPT Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 812.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.