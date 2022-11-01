Analysts Set Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) PT at $87.25

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.25.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Legrand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Legrand from €77.00 ($78.57) to €74.00 ($75.51) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Legrand from €97.00 ($98.98) to €89.00 ($90.82) in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Legrand from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Legrand from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Get Legrand alerts:

Legrand Stock Performance

Shares of Legrand stock opened at $15.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.48. Legrand has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $23.59.

Legrand Company Profile

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.