Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Receives $27.36 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.36.

SGFY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Signify Health to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. William Blair lowered Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Signify Health from $20.00 to $30.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on Signify Health from $14.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Signify Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Signify Health Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SGFY opened at $29.23 on Friday. Signify Health has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $29.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Signify Health ( NYSE:SGFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. Signify Health had a positive return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 40.14%. The company had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.57 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Signify Health will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGFY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Signify Health by 293.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

About Signify Health



Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

