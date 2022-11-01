Brokerages Set Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) PT at GBX 165.29

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 165.29 ($2.00).

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 186 ($2.25) to GBX 115 ($1.39) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank cut Taylor Wimpey to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.66) to GBX 122 ($1.47) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 170 ($2.05) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

In other Taylor Wimpey news, insider Mark Castle acquired 39,936 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.51) per share, with a total value of £49,920 ($60,318.99). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 40,199 shares of company stock valued at $5,022,093.

Shares of TW opened at GBX 93.78 ($1.13) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £3.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 593.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 99.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 115.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Taylor Wimpey has a 12 month low of GBX 80.64 ($0.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 179.70 ($2.17).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a GBX 4.62 ($0.06) dividend. This is an increase from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $4.44. This represents a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,625.00%.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

