Analysts Set J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) Price Target at GBX 228.75

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 228.75 ($2.76).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on J Sainsbury from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 155 ($1.87) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut J Sainsbury to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 210 ($2.54) in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Friday, October 21st.

J Sainsbury Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of SBRY opened at GBX 194.40 ($2.35) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 192.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 212.49. J Sainsbury has a fifty-two week low of GBX 168.70 ($2.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 303.60 ($3.67). The firm has a market cap of £4.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 666.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Insider Activity at J Sainsbury

About J Sainsbury

In related news, insider Jo Bertram bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 209 ($2.53) per share, with a total value of £16,720 ($20,203.00).

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

