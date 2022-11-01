Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Receives GBX 1,147.43 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,147.43 ($13.86).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Vistry Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 1,560 ($18.85) to GBX 840 ($10.15) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vistry Group to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,241 ($15.00) to GBX 710 ($8.58) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 772 ($9.33) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.

Shares of Vistry Group stock opened at GBX 603 ($7.29) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 615.31. Vistry Group has a twelve month low of GBX 502 ($6.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,235.18 ($14.92). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 673.63 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 798.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.28) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Vistry Group’s payout ratio is presently 61.22%.

In other news, insider Greg Fitzgerald purchased 393,348 shares of Vistry Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 554 ($6.69) per share, with a total value of £2,179,147.92 ($2,633,093.19). In related news, insider Earl Sibley bought 6,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 804 ($9.71) per share, for a total transaction of £49,622.88 ($59,959.98). Also, insider Greg Fitzgerald bought 393,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 554 ($6.69) per share, with a total value of £2,179,147.92 ($2,633,093.19). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 399,584 shares of company stock valued at $222,921,760.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. The company offers one-bedroom to five-bedroom family homes. As of December 31, 2021, it had 42,770 controlled land bank plots and 40,000 strategic land bank plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

