Brokerages Set Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Price Target at $38.75

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.75.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWEN. ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 49.5% in the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 7,841,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,686 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy in the second quarter worth about $36,957,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy in the first quarter worth about $7,715,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Clearway Energy by 72.9% in the first quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 473,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,292,000 after acquiring an additional 199,700 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy in the second quarter worth about $5,943,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CWEN opened at $34.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.22 and its 200 day moving average is $34.88. Clearway Energy has a fifty-two week low of $29.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($3.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($4.24). Clearway Energy had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 44.04%. The business had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.91 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Clearway Energy will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. It has approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities. The company was formerly known as NRG Yield, Inc and changed its name to Clearway Energy, Inc in August 2018.

