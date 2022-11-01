Analysts Set Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) PT at $298.50

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $298.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SXYAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Sika from CHF 310 to CHF 300 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sika from CHF 214 to CHF 206 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sika from CHF 306 to CHF 303 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Sika from CHF 384 to CHF 367 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sika from CHF 320 to CHF 310 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Sika Price Performance

Sika stock opened at $22.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.36. Sika has a fifty-two week low of $19.38 and a fifty-two week high of $41.94.

Sika Company Profile

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and automotive industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems.

