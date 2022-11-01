Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Receives $31.63 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.63.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VTWRF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Vantage Towers from €27.00 ($27.55) to €26.50 ($27.04) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Vantage Towers from €35.50 ($36.22) to €34.00 ($34.69) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Vantage Towers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Vantage Towers Stock Performance

Shares of VTWRF opened at $27.33 on Friday. Vantage Towers has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $37.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.72.

About Vantage Towers

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in the acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems, and small cells.

