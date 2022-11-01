Lloyds Banking Group’s (LLOY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 55 ($0.66) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LLOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 58 ($0.70) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 44 ($0.53) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 83 ($1.00) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 61 ($0.74) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 62.11 ($0.75).
Lloyds Banking Group Trading Up 1.8 %
LLOY stock opened at GBX 42.02 ($0.51) on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of GBX 38.10 ($0.46) and a one year high of GBX 56 ($0.68). The firm has a market capitalization of £28.45 billion and a PE ratio of 700.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 43.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 44.05.
Lloyds Banking Group
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
