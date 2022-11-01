Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Unilever (LON:ULVR)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 4,500 ($54.37) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,400 ($53.17) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,280 ($51.72) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 4,800 ($58.00) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,170 ($38.30) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,600 ($43.50) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,150 ($50.14).

Unilever Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of ULVR stock opened at GBX 3,974.50 ($48.02) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,948.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,815.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52. The company has a market capitalization of £100.81 billion and a PE ratio of 2,027.81. Unilever has a 12-month low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,178 ($50.48).

Unilever Increases Dividend

About Unilever

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a GBX 37.22 ($0.45) dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous dividend of $36.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 7,602.04%.

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

