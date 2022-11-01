Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.87 per share for the quarter.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C($0.69). The business had revenue of C$4.70 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.461 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data infrastructure sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. The Company is focused on assets that have contracted and regulated revenues that generate stable and predictable cash flows.

