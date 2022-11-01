Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.37) Per Share

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Teladoc Health in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now anticipates that the health services provider will earn ($1.37) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.83). The consensus estimate for Teladoc Health’s current full-year earnings is ($1.47) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.63) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $53.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.93.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $29.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.93. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $156.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,238,243 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $954,875,000 after acquiring an additional 98,181 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 879.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,475,319 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $148,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018,300 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.9% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,739,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $94,796,000 after purchasing an additional 33,131 shares during the last quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 67.7% in the second quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 2,167,552 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $71,984,000 after purchasing an additional 875,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Teladoc Health by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,039,217 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,513,000 after purchasing an additional 49,855 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $140,438.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,610,757.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $30,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,813.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $140,438.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,610,757.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,318 shares of company stock valued at $238,241. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

