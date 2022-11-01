Zacks Research Comments on TE Connectivity Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of TE Connectivity in a report released on Wednesday, October 26th. Zacks Research analyst S. Nag anticipates that the electronics maker will earn $7.28 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for TE Connectivity’s current full-year earnings is $7.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.48 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.67 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $122.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $104.76 and a fifty-two week high of $166.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $524,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,082.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $524,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,082.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $394,590.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,039.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,919 shares of company stock worth $4,203,806. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Czech National Bank bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth about $4,102,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.5% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 26.4% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 313,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,582,000 after acquiring an additional 65,448 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in TE Connectivity by 8.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,528 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,953,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

