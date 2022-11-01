Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Cameco in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Cameco’s current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Get Cameco alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.30.

Cameco Trading Down 2.1 %

About Cameco

CCO stock opened at C$32.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.24, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$32.61. Cameco has a one year low of C$23.03 and a one year high of C$41.05. The stock has a market cap of C$13.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.40.

(Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.