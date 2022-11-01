FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Aecon Group Inc. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Aecon Group in a report released on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.51. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aecon Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Aecon Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Aecon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aecon Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.79.

TSE ARE opened at C$9.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.45. Aecon Group has a 12 month low of C$9.32 and a 12 month high of C$18.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$589.38 million and a P/E ratio of 24.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is 180.00%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

