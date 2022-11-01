Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Desjardins cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aecon Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 27th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aecon Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Aecon Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ARE. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on Aecon Group from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Aecon Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Atb Cap Markets cut Aecon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aecon Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.79.

Aecon Group Stock Performance

Aecon Group Announces Dividend

Shares of ARE stock opened at C$9.66 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.45. Aecon Group has a one year low of C$9.32 and a one year high of C$18.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$589.38 million and a PE ratio of 24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is 180.00%.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Further Reading

