Analysts Set SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) Target Price at 6.73

Shares of SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 6.73.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on SmartRent in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on SmartRent to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on SmartRent from $6.00 to $5.25 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Colliers Securities lowered their price target on SmartRent to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on SmartRent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SmartRent news, Director Robert T. Best purchased 84,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 3.65 per share, with a total value of 306,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,905,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 17,904,060.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 66,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.53, for a total transaction of 370,172.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,726,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 109,086,206.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert T. Best purchased 84,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 3.65 per share, with a total value of 306,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,905,222 shares in the company, valued at 17,904,060.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 288,906 shares of company stock valued at $1,624,225. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SmartRent

SmartRent Trading Up 2.2 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMRT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 128.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,496,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,931,000 after buying an additional 4,207,723 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SmartRent by 794.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,677,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,079 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in SmartRent by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 7,443,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,028 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SmartRent by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,046,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in SmartRent by 559.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,016,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 862,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

SmartRent stock opened at 2.75 on Friday. SmartRent has a 1 year low of 2.19 and a 1 year high of 14.74. The company has a market cap of $543.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is 2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is 4.12.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported -0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.10 by -0.02. SmartRent had a negative net margin of 67.95% and a negative return on equity of 22.70%. The business had revenue of 42.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 51.83 million. Research analysts forecast that SmartRent will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

SmartRent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

Recommended Stories

