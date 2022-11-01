Analysts Set Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Target Price at $42.83

Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.83.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPRE shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Green Plains from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Green Plains from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Green Plains from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Plains

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 2.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 116.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 21,302 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 1,971.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 7.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains in the third quarter worth $808,000.

Green Plains Price Performance

GPRE opened at $28.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.79. Green Plains has a 52-week low of $26.09 and a 52-week high of $44.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.11.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.25. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Green Plains will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

